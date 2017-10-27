Coroner: Husband kills wife, then self in neighborhood

The Associated Press Published:

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a husband killed his wife and then killed themselves in an upscale South Carolina neighborhood.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 50-year-old Christopher Alexander shot his 48-year-old wife, Sarah in the head around 8 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood.

Watts said in a statement Christopher Alexander then shot himself in the head.

Richland County deputies say both people were dead when they arrived after a call reporting gunshots.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s