Coroner: Husband kills wife, then self in neighborhood

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a husband killed his wife and then killed themselves in an upscale South Carolina neighborhood.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 50-year-old Christopher Alexander shot his 48-year-old wife, Sarah in the head around 8 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood.

Watts said in a statement Christopher Alexander then shot himself in the head.

Richland County deputies say both people were dead when they arrived after a call reporting gunshots.