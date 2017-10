A special holiday is coming up! No, not Halloween — National Cat Day. As most of you know, the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have plenty of cats and kittens that need good homes.

Today Julie Lane and WSAV’s own Krystal Oblinger stopped by to talk about Tabby Tales Rescue, a local non-profit animal rescue organization.

Tabby Tales Rescue needs your support to help find homes for their adoptable cats. For more information on how you can help, visit TabbyTalesRescue.org.