Video: SC lawmakers fight to end opioid crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2015, an average of 144 people died a day from an opioid overdose; that’s an increase of 11 percent from the year before. And, states across the country like South Carolina are not stranger to the crisis.

The state’s House Opioid Prevention Study Committee held its first working group meeting on Wednesday.

Opioid abuse knows no socioeconomic boundary, no race, color religion, it can effect anyone at anytime. In South Carolina, almost 600 people died from an opioid overdose in 2015.

Now legislators are fighting back. The House Opioid Prevention Study Committee Met to put some of the issues in perspective.

Rep. Eric Bedingfield of Greenville, said, “Our desire is to create an environment that allows people to understand this is not a moral failure, it’s a disease. It’s a disease of the brain it physically changes the way you think, it changes the way your body acts, it chemically changes the biology of your body.”

One approach would be working with physicians on how they prescribe medications for acute pain–an area that often leads to addiction.

Sara Goldsby, Interim Director, DAODAS, said, “The longer individuals are on prescription opiates the higher the likelihood that they become dependent and when someone becomes dependent there’s prolonged use of a drug addiction is right around the corner. So we want to encourage our prescribers to use these drugs for acute pain management and move away from these drugs for chronic long management.”

Bedingfield added, “Those medications are very additive and why they might be great for acute pain scenarios like a broken leg, a pulled tooth, but they’re not meant to be used for long term use. Unfortunately, a lot of people who move to use street level drugs, a large portion of them began by being addicted to a pain medication that was legally prescribed to them by a doctor.”

Earlier this year, DHEC beefed up the prescription monitoring program requiring doctors to review a patient’s prescription history before prescribing an opiate.

The committee will meet again in two weeks to go over the proposals and tweak recommendations made Wednesday afternoon. A big area of concern is for rural counties and how to connect those residents with the resources.