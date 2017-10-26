VIDEO: Boy who stood 2 hours for fallen officer gets toy police car

NBC News Published: Updated:

FLOYD CO., Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia Sheriff’s Office honored a 3-year-old boy who stood for over 2 hours as the procession of a fallen Georgia police officer passed.

courtesy Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office gave Cohen his own toy police car for his thoughtful act.

The custom-built Power Wheels Police SUV is emblazoned with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office insignia and “Deputy Cohen” on its windshield.

Cohen even dressed the part, wearing his very own police uniform.

Detective Kristen Hearne was shot and killed last month while investigating a stolen car. But for this 3-year-old, her legacy lives on.

