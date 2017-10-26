UPDATE: Metro makes arrest in shooting on Abercorn at Timberland Apartments

Related Coverage DEVELOPING: Metro responds to shooting on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting at Timberland Apartments on Abercorn Street, on Oct. 25.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of an attempted robbery in the area. Through their swift and thorough response, patrol officers found Jaques Stuckey, 18, nearby. He was suffering non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

During their investigation, detectives determined Stuckey and another male subject attempted to rob an individual returning home to Timberland Apartments. The victim fired his own gun at the pair in, what appears at this time to be, self-defense.

Stuckey refused to provide investigators with the name of the second suspect.

Stuckey was taken to the hospital for treatment. He will be charged with criminal attempt (armed robbery).

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.