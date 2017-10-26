Ticket sold in Louisiana wins $191 million Powerball jackpot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth more than $191 million has been sold in Louisiana.

The winning ticket, which matched all five numbers drawn and the Powerball, for Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Eunice. The winning numbers were 18-22-29-54-57 and Powerball 8. The lump sum payment before taxes is estimated at about $119.4 million.

Previously, the largest prize won in Louisiana was a $97 million Powerball jackpot from the Jan. 16, 2008, drawing claimed by a Metairie man.

The Oct. 25 winning ticket was sold at Brownie’s in Eunice. The store will receive a bonus of $25,000 or 1 percent of Louisiana’s contribution to the jackpot’s funding for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot winner, two Powerball tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Florida.