Savannah teen curfew: Is it being enforced?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Metro Police are investigating more violent crimes involving teenagers. Many of those crimes are being committed in the overnight hours when juveniles should be off the streets.

One leader says the city’s curfew ordinance is not being enforced, but Metro Police Officials say it is.

A reminder – Sunday through Thursday – teens 16 years and younger should be off the streets by 11pm. And they should be home by midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

But, Alderman Van Johnson says it’s difficult to enforce the curfew because nowadays kids look much older.

With the addition of the new Chatham County Police Department, Johnson hopes Savannah’s officers will be able to focus solely on enforcing laws within city limits.

“New police department, new culture, certainly new values and a new singular direction. This will be an opportunity for us to say if kids are not on the streets, then obviously, they can’t be victimized,” says Alderman Van Johnson.

Savannah Metro Police officials tell News 3 they do enforce the curfew for juveniles. They say if a juvenile is found in violation the officer will either take them home, contact the parents, or write an ordinance violation.