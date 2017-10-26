Port Royal school packs 2,000 bags of food a month for kids in need

Port Royal, SC (WSAV) -Some Lowcountry kids are learning a lesson that will last a lifetime.

Each month the class at The Complete Student in Port Royal packs 2,000 bags of food for local children.

The bags are discreetly passed out on Fridays to Beaufort County students who are in need – so they will have a meal over the weekend.

For one student, helping out brings back memories.

“I used to live like them,” 9th grader Cameron Elliott said. “We had a very, very low income and we lived in a small trailer and I know how hard it can be not to have food. So it’s really great for these people. I wish we had this when I was like that.”

Right now two in three Beaufort County students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

And more than 200 are considered homeless.