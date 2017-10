Join Kim Gusby, Ben Katko and other local celebrities tonight as they take part in the Kickin’ Pink Celebrity Kickball Tournament at Grayson Stadium.

The free event is hosted by Turn It Pink, Inc. to raise awareness for breast cancer reconstruction.

Gates open at 6 pm. The game starts at 7 pm.

There will also be live music from Wassaw Sound, concessions and a photo opportunity with Split, the Savannah Banana Mascot.

Be sure to wear your pink!

For more, visit: TurnItPink.org