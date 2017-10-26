Operation Safe Holiday: Checking charities before you give

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The holiday season is here once again.

The season is filled with goodwill, love and hope, which leads to a significant amount of charitable giving.

According to Charity Navigator, nearly 400 billion dollars was donated to charities in the United States in 2016.

The two biggest days of the year to give are December 30th and 31st.

Charity Navigator says to give responsibly through a checklist of questions after you determine what cause you would like to donate your time and money to this year.

Where will my money go?

What kinds of help do you need?

What are you looking to do this year?

What are your goals?

Asking those questions along with following up three months later to see about the status report of the donation is a wise path to make sure a Scrooge isn’t taking advantage of your giving spirit.

Another important step to validate a non-profit is by review an organizations Form 990, an IRS document for income tax expect organizations. Charity Navigator says it doesn’t rate organizations like the Salvation Army, which is famous for its red kettle donation drive, because it registers as a church.

“We don’t specifically rate churches, mosques, temples. That’s not something we provide evaluation of,” Sara Nason with Charity Navigator said.

To check on a charity listed in Georgia call (404) 654-6023 and in South Carolina call (803) 734-2170.