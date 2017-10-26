ONLY ON NEWS 3: SSU Rape Victim Speaks Out

Convicted of three rapes and a murder. Torrey Scott is serving four life sentences.

One victim, attacked in an on-campus apartment, says Savannah State and the Savannah State Foundation Real Estate Ventures LLC that runs the apartment complex, didn’t do enough to protect her.

A Chatham County jury agreed, giving her a $10 million dollar verdict.

But Paige Bullard is now coming forward after the verdict, saying the money can’t change what the school didn’t do that night, or since.

“I don’t feel like any amount of money that can take back what happened,” said Bullard. “I don’t feel like they are sorry. I don’t feel like they feel bad for what happened, I don’t believe they take responsibility for what happened, I don’t feel like they are going to change anything about that school.”

Just 24 years old, Paige Bullard’s life was changed forever on December 5, 2013.

Surveillance video from 2013 shows Torrey Scott, on campus for almost 30 minutes. No one stopping him. No one watching, including SSU security.

But Scott was watching his victim he held her at gunpoint, forced her to perform oral sex on him, and then raped her.

911 Call

(CRYING)

“We need police ASAP to room, what room are you in, 404. Someone has just been raped.”

“Nobody checked on me. Nobody called me to see if I’m ok.” said Bullard.

“How much does that hurt that no one came to check on you?”

“It makes me feel alone, I feel like I didn’t have anybody.”

Paige says after the attack, the school switched her room, but still charged her full price.

SSU gave her a cell phone, and then took it away when she filed a lawsuit.

“They didn’t say the words we can’t help me, but when I called they didn’t answer. When my mom called they didn’t answer. So i took that as you can’t help me. Not that you couldn’t help me, but you didn’t want to. Because at the end of the day you are a person. and if you took your job that seriously it would have been prevented but you dont take your job that serious, you want money.”

http://wsav.com/2017/10/25/jury-awards-10-million-to-victim-raped-on-savannah-states-campus/

While she is “different” now, Paige says nothing on campus has changed.

“I absolutely think this could have been prevented. I walk the campus before and I walk the campus after. Even after there are no security guards walking. I’ve just come to the point where you are going to have to kill me because i dont care walking by myself. There’s nothing im afraid of at this point because they took me security. I am my security.”

She may have won in court, but Paige says it hasn’t changed her opinion about the school, or its leaders.

“I am angry. Im still angry, thinking about it makes me angry. I am angry and i hope that every time Dozier (Dr Cheryl Dozier, SSU President) and Jolly (Edward Jolly, SSU Vice President of Business and Financial Affairs) close their eyes they can picture what i went through and I hope they can picture something worse than i went through. I hope they get nightmares. I hope you wake up out of your sleep and you think you are dead because thats how i feel thats how i felt that night.”

Bullard says even after the trial was over, and her emotions still fresh, Savannah State officials didn’t apologize, but attack.

“I got a call saying the verdict was there and i was freaking out and i didnt want to go and started crying and told my mom I didnt want to go. All i could picture was the videos, all i could see were the pictures, and I saw the pink bag, and it was the bag I was carrying that night and i saw the purple wallet, it was the wallet that he tried to take. And i got really mad. And i wanted to give it to Mr Jolly because you didn’t care,. you never looked at the vidoes, you don’t care. So after the trial, after the verdict i sat the wallet on the desk and he called me a juvenile.”

Statement about the Verdict from Savannah State University:

“Campus safety continues to be a top priority at Savannah State University. The administration routinely evaluates safety measures and resources available to maintain a safe living and learning climate for students, faculty, and staff.”