ONLY ON 3: Savannah State University rape victim speaks out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four years after being sexually assaulted on Savannah State University’s campus, one victim is speaking out.

Paige Bullard was awarded $10 million yesterday in a civil case against Savannah State and the Savannah State Foundation Real Estate Ventures, LLC. The suit claimed that the company, which runs the apartment complex where she was attacked, didn’t do enough to protect her.

But even with a multi-million dollar verdict, Bullard says the money can’t change what the school didn’t do that night, or since.

“No amount of money can take back what happened,” said Bullard. “I don’t feel like they are sorry. I don’t feel like they feel bad for what happened, I don’t believe they take responsibility for what happened, I don’t feel like they are going to change anything about that school.”

At just 24 years old, Paige Bullard’s life was changed forever on December 5, 2013.

Surveillance video from 2013 shows the perpetrator, Torrey Scott, on campus for almost 30 minutes. No one was stopping him and no one was watching him — including SSU security.

But Scott was watching his victim. He held her at gunpoint, forced her to perform oral sex on him, and then raped her.

“Nobody checked on me. Nobody called me to see if I’m ok,” said Bullard. “It makes me feel alone, I feel like I didn’t have anybody.”

Bullard says that after the attack the school switched her room, but still charged her full price. SSU gave her a cell phone and then took it away when she filed a lawsuit.

“They didn’t say the words ‘we can’t help,’ but when I called they didn’t answer. When my mom called they didn’t answer,” she says. “So, I took that as you can’t help me.”

READ: Jury awards 10 million to victim raped on Savannah State’s campus

While she is “different” now, Bullard says nothing on campus has changed.

“Even after, there are no security guards walking. I’ve just come to the point where — you are going to have to kill me because I don’t care walking by myself,” she says. “There’s nothing I’m afraid of at this point because they took my security. I am my security.”

She may have won in court, but Bullard says it hasn’t changed her opinion about the school, or its leaders.

“I am angry — I’m still angry. Thinking about it makes me angry,” she says. “I am angry and I hope that every time Dozier (Dr. Cheryl Dozier, SSU President) and Jolly (Edward Jolly, SSU Vice President of Business and Financial Affairs) close their eyes they can picture what I went through.”

Bullard says even after the trial was over, and with her emotions still fresh, Savannah State officials did not apologize, but rather attack.

“I got a call saying the verdict was there, and I was freaking out and I didn’t want to go and started crying and told my mom I didn’t want to go.

Going to the trial and seeing the pink bag and purple wallet she was carrying the night of the attack filled her with anger.

“I wanted to give it to Mr. Jolly because you didn’t care. You never looked at the videos — you don’t care,” she explains. “After the trial, after the verdict, I sat the wallet on the desk and he called me a juvenile.”

Today Savannah State University released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“Campus safety continues to be a top priority at Savannah State University. The administration routinely evaluates safety measures and resources available to maintain a safe living and learning climate for students, faculty, and staff.”