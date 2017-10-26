New badges and costs unveiled for separate Savannah Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From a patch with a skyline of Savannah to new badges, hats and logo designs for vehicles, the Savannah City Council is reviewing plans on how it will separate itself from Chatham County in terms of police protection.

The Savannah Police Department is to be established by February 1st as part of ending the merged department with Chatham County.

Today, the council is considering leases on four properties that will allow for a new Eastside precinct and two substations as well as a facility to house forensics, records management, traffic units and the downtown precinct.

Anticipated costs of the transition are about $1.4 million for 2017. Those costs include branding, upgrading facilities and technology and even vehicle restriping.

On overall costs for the separation, the city could pay as much as $3.6 million to $7.4 million in 2018. That includes the cost of leasing facilities, purchasing as many as 82 new police vehicles and hiring additional staff.

If no additional staff is hired, the cost for the separation would be the $3.6 million. A city-commissioned study made public some months ago recommended 12 additional staff.

If that option is taken, the cost would go to just over $5 million. The police chief is asking for the hiring of 30 additional staff (beyond the 12 recommended.) If that option were chosen, the cost of separation in 2018 would be about $7.4 million. (These costs would be in addition to the overall police department budget which is in the tens of millions.)

The council will consider all the options although Mayor Eddie Deloach is already saying he would favor only the 12 new staff recommended in the study.

City Manager Rob Hernandez told council members in their planning session Thursday morning that “the train is out of the station” in terms of turning back toward a merged department.

That’s because the council was expected to consider and approve the leasing of the four facilities at its afternoon meeting.