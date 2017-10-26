Lowcountry church home to monument honoring Harriet Tubman

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

Harriet Tubman led hundreds of slaves to freedom during the civil war through the underground railroad. Now, a Lowcountry church will be the home to a monument honoring Tubman and her legacy.
Rev. Kenneth Hodges, pastor of Beaufort Tabernacle Baptist Church shares details.

