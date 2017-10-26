Local residents work to remove abandoned boats near Palmetto Bay Marina

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — When Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head, the Palmetto Bay Marina was cluttered with abandoned boats.

The County removed most of them – but there are still a good number of boats floating in and even under Broad Creek.

One sailboat that you can now see was actually on the bottom of Broad Creek a couple weeks ago – and behind that sailboat is another one under the water.

Year after year, more and more boats are abandoned in in this creek and now residents here say enough is enough.

Russell Patterson and neighbor Curt Hennessey have watched boat after boat left behind in their backyard.

Hennessey says, “Prior to Hurricane Matthew, most of these boats that we’re encountering right now were at the marina; when the marina was destroyed a lot of them just were anchored out and have been neglected ever since then.

For these boats, there’s no real state or local funding to remove them.

Hennessey points out to the water and says, “That boat sunk two or three years ago it’s been in the water for a long time now.”

That’s why the two men and a few other residents have taken it upon themselves to help. After a long day at their day jobs, they set out on the creek.

Patterson says, “The first boat that I’m standing on now, the Daydreamer, we were able to get a pump and some other tools and we pulled it off the bank and got it floating and brought it to my dock.”

They tracked down the owner in Florida for the title, and now they’ll sell any valuable parts to fund removing the next boat and recycle the rest.

Patterson says, “We’re gonna be using all those methods of community input, and the law, to try and get title because we can’t demolished a boat until we actually have the title or we have the permission from the owner.

“We just try to do one at a time since were just a small group.”

Hennessey adds, “This is a really special place and we want to keep it a special place, and part of that is looking after the waterways we love.”

And that’s not just in Hilton Head.

Hennessey explains, “There is a band of vessels all over the state and our state is not going to ever be any less populated than it is today, so I think it’s important that the state level starts taking action to take abandoned boats out of our waterways.”

They say there are about 15 abandoned boats out here. They started with this sailboat and last night found another with an owner in New Jersey they’re trying to contact.

If you would like to help, they are taking donations through the Hilton Head Reef Foundation.