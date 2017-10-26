Local educator shares story of domestic abuse survival

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All too often, we hear stories of women, men, and children who are victims of domestic violence but rarely do we hear it from them.
Today, we welcome author Redina Thorpe-Thomas to the conversation.
She talks about her struggles as a victim of domestic violence and her work in the anthology, ‘Soul Source.’

