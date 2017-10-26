Hundreds gather, light candles to remember murdered Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Candles, prayers and songs were lifted high on Thursday night as hundreds came to remember the life of a Savannah teen murdered over the weekend.

On Saturday night, George Akins, Jr., 15, was shot and killed behind the Southside McDonalds at the corner of Abercorn and Apache. On Monday, Metro Police arrested one man in connection for the shooting.

Friends and family spoke to the crowd. His father, Georgia Akins, Sr., spoke about his family’s pain over his son’s death and thank those from all walks of life for showing up at the spot where death stole his son.

Akins played football for Windsor Forest High School. On Thursday, his teammates were locked arm-in-arm holding onto memories and holding on to each other for support and love.

His mother, Chloe Akins addressed the team and others.

“And I don’t have three children left, I have a whole community of children that are mine. Anyone who has stayed the night to my house knows you are mine. I love my son. He will be truly missed,” she said.

The team and school are set to honor Akins on Friday with a balloon launch and tribute at its football game.

Akins’ wake is set for 6:00 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery on Friday, ahead of the football game, and his funeral is set for 2:00 at the Fairlawn Baptist Church in Garden City.