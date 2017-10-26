Fmr. TV anchor Tim McGinnis wins vacant SC House seat

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Republicans have chosen a candidate for a vacant South Carolina House seat where no Democrat has filed for the office.

Unofficial results show former television anchor Tim McGinnis won the primary for a vacant seat in Horry County. McGinnis got nearly 1,200 votes in Tuesday’s primary.

Chiropractor Dwyer Scott had 550 votes. College student Adam Miller of Longs was third.

McGinnis has no Democrat on the ballot for the Jan. 2 special election.

The seat was vacated when Myrtle Beach Republican Rep. Mike Ryhal resigned in August, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.