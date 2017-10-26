Crews break ground on new Beaufort County Animal Shelter

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — For almost 50 years, the Beaufort County Animal Shelter has made do at its current building, and the signs of age are certainly showing.

There’s really nothing convenient about the setup here at the Beaufort County Animal Shelter.

It’s old, it’s in rough shape and the location doesn’t make much sense.

But, Wednesday marked the official groundbreaking on a new place.

In partnership with Hilton Head Humane Association, a multi-million dollar building will sit here in Okatie.

It will be nice, welcoming, and convenient.

Franny Gerthoffer of the Hilton Head Humane Association said, “It’s emotional. I mean, it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of years in the making. Two steps forward, seven steps back; five steps forward–back and forth back and forth, and now it’s really here.”

The new facility is set to open December of next year.