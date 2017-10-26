Clemson’s student VP impeached after pledge protest

The Associated Press Published:
Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – The student senate at Clemson University has voted to impeach the student government’s vice president, a black man who recently refused to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

News outlets report that the vote was 40-18 Monday to impeach vice president Jaren Stewart, setting up an impeachment trial.

Student Senator Miller Hoffman introduced the impeachment resolution, citing alleged misconduct. He denied that the motion was motivated by Stewart’s pledge protest, or his race.

Clemson, in South Carolina, says its student body is 83 percent white and 7 percent African-American.

Stewart and other students sat through the pledge at a student government meeting on Sept. 25, in solidarity with NFL players protesting police brutality and racial oppression.

