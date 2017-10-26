Ben Tucker Documentary featured at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Kim Gusby

When it comes to a musical legacy, the life of Ben Tucker is a story that needed to be told.
Ken Daniel, professor of film and television at Savannah College of Art and Design and a team of students worked for years to bring Ben Tucker’s story to the big screen.

“In Tune: The Ben Tucker Story” has been a labor of love — and is a beautiful tribute to the man who brought joy — through his music and his sparkling personality — to many people.

You’ll get a chance to see “In Tune” at this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Friday, November 3 at 2:15 pm.

Click on the video box to watch our interview with Ken Daniel and one of his talented students, Michael Britt.

