What’s coming to and leaving from Netflix in November

With the weather taking a turn for the slightly cooler temperatures this month, you might be more inclined to spend your weekend indoors with Netflix and a hot cup of cocoa.
Or you might spend your weekends binging on shows regardless of the season — no judgment either way.
The good news? More Halloween and holiday-themed films are headed to your screen. Plus, the first TV series from writer/director Spike Lee.
Unfortunately for any How I Met Your Mother fans, the show will be on its way out on Nov. 13 (c’mon Netflix, can’t we at least celebrate Slapsgiving?).
Hopefully, there’s something on this list to fill the void. Check it out below:
WHAT’S NEW
Available Nov. 1:
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Field of Dreams
- Men in Black
- Michael Clayton
- Oculus
- Scary Movie
- Silent Hill
- Stranger: Season 1
- The Bittersweet
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Reader
- The Whole Nine Yards
- To Rome with Love
- Under Arrest: Season 7
- Undercover Grandpa
- Where the Day Takes You
Available Nov. 2:
- All About the Money
- It’s Not Yet Dark
- Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2
Available Nov. 4:
- Williams
Available Nov. 5:
- The Homesman
- The Veil
Available Nov. 6:
- The Dinner
Available Nov. 7:
- Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1
- Killing Ground
- King Duckling: Season 1
- Project Mc²: Part 6
- The Journey Is the Destination
Available Nov. 10:
- Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1
- Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2
- Lady Dynamite: Season 2
- Mea Culpa
- The Killer
Available Nov. 12:
- Long Time Running
Available Nov. 13:
- Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Available Nov. 14:
- DeRay Davis: How to Act Black
- Hickok
Available Nov. 15:
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Available Nov. 16:
- 9
Available Nov. 17:
- A Christmas Prince
- Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton
- Longmire: Final Season
- Luna Petunia: Season 3
- Marvel’s The Punisher
- Mudbound
- Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
- Santa Claws
- Shot in the Dark: Season 1
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1
Available Nov. 20:
- Piranha
Available Nov. 21:
- Beat Bugs: All Together Now
- Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers
- Saving Capitalism
- The Case for Christ
Available Nov. 22:
- Cherry Pop
- Godless
- The Boss Baby
- Tracers
Available Nov. 23:
- Deep
- She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1
Available Nov. 24:
- Bushwick
- Cuba and the Cameraman
- Frontier: Season 2
- The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1
- Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1
Available Nov. 27:
- Broadchurch: Season 3
- Darkness Rising
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7, Part 2
Available Nov. 28:
- Glitch: Season 2
- Good Morning Call: Season 2
- The Queen of Spain
Nov. 29
- Guerra de Idolos: Season 1
Nov. 30
- The Details
- Winning
LAST CALL
Leaving Nov. 1:
- Back to the Secret Garden
- Black Books: Series 1-3
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Hard Candy
- Hugo
- Ravenous
- The Brothers
- The Legend of Hell House
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Newton Boys
- Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
- Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
- Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
- Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
- Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
- Twilight
- V for Vendetta
Leaving Nov. 3:
- Do I Sound Gay?
Leaving Nov. 5:
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Heavyweights
- Sky High
Leaving Nov. 8:
- The Heartbreak Kid
Leaving Nov. 11:
- Goosebumps
Leaving Nov. 13:
- How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving Nov. 15:
- Jessie: Seasons 1-4
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
- We Are Still Here
Leaving Nov. 16:
- Cristela: Season 1
- Dream House
- Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
- The Break-Up
Leaving Nov. 17:
- Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
- Somewhere Only We Know
Leaving Nov. 22:
- The Warlords
Leaving Nov. 25:
- Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Nov. 30:
- Hatched
- Legends: Seasons 1-2
- The Gambler
