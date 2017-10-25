What’s coming to and leaving from Netflix in November

With the weather taking a turn for the slightly cooler temperatures this month, you might be more inclined to spend your weekend indoors with Netflix and a hot cup of cocoa.

Or you might spend your weekends binging on shows regardless of the season — no judgment either way.

The good news? More Halloween and holiday-themed films are headed to your screen. Plus, the first TV series from writer/director Spike Lee.

Unfortunately for any How I Met Your Mother fans, the show will be on its way out on Nov. 13 (c’mon Netflix, can’t we at least celebrate Slapsgiving?).

Hopefully, there’s something on this list to fill the void. Check it out below:

WHAT’S NEW

Available Nov. 1:

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Available Nov. 2:

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2

Available Nov. 4:

Williams

Available Nov. 5:

The Homesman

The Veil

Available Nov. 6:

The Dinner

Available Nov. 7:

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1

Killing Ground

King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Available Nov. 10:

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2

Lady Dynamite: Season 2

Mea Culpa

The Killer

Available Nov. 12:

Long Time Running

Available Nov. 13:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Available Nov. 14:

DeRay Davis: How to Act Black

Hickok

Available Nov. 15:

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Available Nov. 16:

9

Available Nov. 17:

A Christmas Prince

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton

Longmire: Final Season

Luna Petunia: Season 3

Marvel’s The Punisher

Mudbound

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1

Available Nov. 20:

Piranha

Available Nov. 21:

Beat Bugs: All Together Now

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

Saving Capitalism

The Case for Christ

Available Nov. 22:

Cherry Pop

Godless

The Boss Baby

Tracers

Available Nov. 23:

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1

Available Nov. 24:

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman

Frontier: Season 2

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1

Available Nov. 27:

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7, Part 2

Available Nov. 28:

Glitch: Season 2

Good Morning Call: Season 2

The Queen of Spain

Nov. 29

Guerra de Idolos: Season 1

Nov. 30

The Details

Winning

LAST CALL

Leaving Nov. 1:

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

Leaving Nov. 3:

Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving Nov. 5:

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

Leaving Nov. 8:

The Heartbreak Kid

Leaving Nov. 11:

Goosebumps

Leaving Nov. 13:

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Leaving Nov. 15:

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

Leaving Nov. 16:

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up

Leaving Nov. 17:

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

Leaving Nov. 22:

The Warlords

Leaving Nov. 25:

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Nov. 30:

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler

Story info: Full list via Vanity Fair, video from Netflix