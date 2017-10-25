Video: Hunters capture massive python

(SNN/NBC News) A trio of Florida python hunters may have made the catch of a lifetime.

Dusty Crum is a python hunter who calls himself the “Wildman.”

“I didn’t know what else to do. I put it in my mouth, and I bit down on the tail as hard as I could,” Crum said of his latest trophy.

It happened around 11 p.m. last Thursday night.

“I’m driving down the levy. I got my guy Greg sitting on top, and we got a thing where we see something and he bangs on the roof,” Crum said. “Immediately, I shut the truck off and stop.”

“Then he comes over and grabs a tail,” Morris said. “Next thing you know, it’s like I’m grabbing a piece, he’s grabbing a piece, and it’s just going, going.”

When they could see just three feet of the tail, they knew they were dealing with a monster.

“I thought it may be a 10 or a 12 feet, and I grab it and it just immediately slips out of my hands,” Crum said. “It was too strong.”

Their estimate was well short.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2y1QExr