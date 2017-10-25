Turn It Pink hosts celebrity kickball game for charity at Grayson Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Turn It Pink, Inc., a Savannah-based non-profit that aims to raise awareness for breast cancer reconstruction, will host the Kickin’ Pink Celebrity Kickball Tournament at Grayson Stadium on Oct. 26. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. There will be live music from Wassaw Sound, concessions and a photo opportunity with Split, the Savannah Banana Mascot. Be sure to wear your pink!

For more information, go to turnitpink.org

The event also features several local and national celebrities including WSAV’s Kim Gusby and Ben Katko co-anchors of Coastal Sunrise and The Bridge along with:

Jason Shiell-Retired Major League Baseball player, Boston Red Sox & Atlanta Braves

Matt Amman- Former Major League Baseball player, Pittsburgh Pirates / Merrill Lynch Advisor

Kevin Jackson- Captain UGA National Championship Team (1980)

Kennedy Brice-Actress, June / Redband Society / Walking Dead

Daniel Merritt- Co_Founder NineLine

Matt Lyda-President of Business Development

Graham Allen-Brand ambassador & Internet Celebrity

Kevin Ryan & Meredith Sutton-Founders, Service Brewing

Bobby Zarem-NYC Publicist. Local Legend

Lori Judge-Founder / CEO, Judge Realty

Paul Revenew-Pooler Police Chief

Mike Dodd-Savannah Fire / Past Two Term President / Local 574

Nelson Lewis-Actor, Southern Charm

Ashley Borders-Actress, Southern Charm

Dr. Richard Greco-Physician, The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery

Dr. W. Joe Campbell-Physician, The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery

Dr. Joshua McKenzie-Physician, Radiation Oncologist at Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion

Robin Greco-Philanthropist