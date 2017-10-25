Turn It Pink hosts celebrity kickball game for charity at Grayson Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Turn It Pink, Inc., a Savannah-based non-profit that aims to raise awareness for breast cancer reconstruction, will host the Kickin’ Pink Celebrity Kickball Tournament at Grayson Stadium on Oct. 26. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. There will be live music from Wassaw Sound, concessions and a photo opportunity with Split, the Savannah Banana Mascot. Be sure to wear your pink!
For more information, go to turnitpink.org
The event also features several local and national celebrities including WSAV’s Kim Gusby and Ben Katko co-anchors of Coastal Sunrise and The Bridge along with:
- Jason Shiell-Retired Major League Baseball player, Boston Red Sox & Atlanta Braves
- Matt Amman- Former Major League Baseball player, Pittsburgh Pirates / Merrill Lynch Advisor
- Kevin Jackson- Captain UGA National Championship Team (1980)
- Kennedy Brice-Actress, June / Redband Society / Walking Dead
- Daniel Merritt- Co_Founder NineLine
- Matt Lyda-President of Business Development
- Graham Allen-Brand ambassador & Internet Celebrity
- Kevin Ryan & Meredith Sutton-Founders, Service Brewing
- Bobby Zarem-NYC Publicist. Local Legend
- Lori Judge-Founder / CEO, Judge Realty
- Paul Revenew-Pooler Police Chief
- Mike Dodd-Savannah Fire / Past Two Term President / Local 574
- Nelson Lewis-Actor, Southern Charm
- Ashley Borders-Actress, Southern Charm
- Dr. Richard Greco-Physician, The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery
- Dr. W. Joe Campbell-Physician, The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery
- Dr. Joshua McKenzie-Physician, Radiation Oncologist at Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion
- Robin Greco-Philanthropist