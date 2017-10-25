TIU investigates Highway 80 crash near Bull River Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCMPD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash on Highway 80 near the Bull River Bridge.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to police, William Phillips, 79, was driving west on Highway 80 just past the Bull River Bridge when his car left the travel lane and struck an unoccupied, parked car.

Phillips and his passenger, Tom Sumner, 80, were transported to the hospital for their injuries. At this time, police say they are in serious, but stable condition.

#SCMPDtraffic Single-car crash on Highway 80, just west of Bull River. Down to 1 lane each direction. Unknown extent of injuries. pic.twitter.com/Hw6V7H08Ao — SCMPD (@scmpd) October 25, 2017

The Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene and have an ongoing investigation into the crash.