Survey: Many Americans not aware obesity raises cancer risks

(NBC News) A new survey finds a majority of Americans are not aware of the risk posed by obesity.

The survey from the American Society of Clinical Oncology finds less than a third of people understand large amounts of excess weight contribute to 13 different types of cancer, including the breast, colon and prostate.

“This is critically important because in the next few years, obesity will replace tobacco as the leading modifiable risk factor for cancer,” says Dr. Clifford Hudis, CEO of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Alcohol is another cancer risk factor, correctly identified by only about a third of respondents.

Less than a quarter know viruses can cause tumors. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer and a growing number of head and neck tumors are a direct result of human papillomavirus.

