Officials: Celebrate the Georgia-Florida game safely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – One of the SEC’s most bitter rivalries is just a few days away. As Georgia and Florida fans get excited about the iconic game, law enforcement officials are sending a reminder to celebrate safely.

After all, the game used to be known as “The World’s Largest Cocktail Party” for a reason.

But state and local law enforcement officers in Florida and Georgia are continuing their zero tolerance DUI policy. Anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs leading up to and after the Oct. 28 game will be arrested.

Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and stay safe. Troopers don’t want you to miss the big game sitting in a jail cell.

“If alcohol will be in your party plans this Georgia/Florida weekend, designate your sober driver before the game begins and give that person your car keys,” Colonel Mark McDonough, Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner said. “If you don’t have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend or family member to come get you; or make plans to stay where you are for the night.”

Cab services will be available in the area so you can go ahead an add a number to your phone now. If Uber and Lyft are your preferred choices, you can download them in the app store.

The Glynn County Police Department also offers a few reminders and tips:

Drink responsibly

Be aware of your surroundings. Never leave with someone you don’t know

Travel in pairs or groups — there is strength in numbers

Be responsible for your friends if they’re not being responsible themselves

If someone is exhibiting signs of alcohol poisoning, call 911

Never drink and drive

If you decide to walk, stay on designated sidewalks and not in the road

Stash your trash — please do not leave any behind on roads or beaches

More than 82,000 people are expected for Saturday’s game between the University of Georgia and the University of Florida. The game begins at 3:30 p.m.

Have fun rooting for your team, but do so safely.