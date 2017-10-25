National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday; Find a collection site near you

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 14th Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place this year on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

This event provides safe, convenient and responsible means to dispose of prescription drugs.

To find a collection site near you, click here.

Collection site locations in the First District of Georgia include:

CVS / Pooler Police Department
500 Pooler Parkway, Pooler, Georgia 31322

Walmart / Wayne County Sheriff’s Office
1100 North 1st Street, Jesup, Georgia 31545

Tybee Island Police Department
78 Van Horn, Tybee Island, Georgia 31328

South Eastern Bank / Charlton County Sheriff’s Office
4233 2nd Street, Folkston, Georgia 31537

 

 

