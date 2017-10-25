Jury awards $10 million to victim raped on Savannah State’s campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County jury has come to a multi-million dollar verdict in a civil case connected to a rape on Savannah State University’s campus.

Torrey Scott is behind bars for raping two SSU students four years ago. But the victims, who are not being named, filed suits against the university and related defendants.

One victim asked for up to $4 million in damages claiming that the part of the university overseeing housing did not provide “any real or meaningful security.”

Today the jury ordered Savannah State Foundation and the Foundation’s Real Estate Ventures, LLC to pay $10 million in damages to the victim.

“What this jury’s verdict does, in a clear and resounding way, is it says this community is not going to put up with a company coming in, owning an apartment complex, failing to provide security that will lead to death and destruction to the student body,” says Mark Tate, the victim’s attorney.

Scott was charged in February with the rape of two the SSU students in December of 2013, the kidnapping and rape of a woman taken from the parking lot of an area hospital, and the rape and murder of a Port Wentworth mother, Lisa Pynn, both in 2014.

He has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.