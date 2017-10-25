Jail Healthcare provider says “no” to extension to help Chatham County

What happens after Friday in terms of healthcare for inmates at the Chatham County Detention Center? It seems a legitimate question as word comes today that an effort to get the current healthcare provider, CorrectHealth to stay on for three more weeks, is not going to happen.

Last week, Chatham County Commissioners voted to end the contract with CorrectHealth and picked another provider to serve as an interim provider for about eight months at a cost of nearly $600,000 per month. County Chair Al Scott said in recent negotiations that CorrectHealth had increased its price for service to an amount well beyond what the County had budgeted for the year. As a result of that, Scott said that County staff, including County Manager Lee Smith had had to “scramble” to find an alternative provider. That same morning, CorrectHealth had sent a letter to the commission indicating some issues with how negotiations.

Sheriff John Wilcher told the commission that day if CorrectHealth had increased prices, that it was likely because of recommendations made by the County’s own consultant which indicated that increased services, especially in mental health, were needed at the jail.

Despite the questions, the commission voted that the County would end its negotiations with CorrectHealth. But Wilcher questioned the planned transition time which as of last Friday was just one week, i.e. that CorrectHealth services would end on Friday, October 27.

This week, Lee Smith wrote CorrectHealth asking that the company stay on during a longer transition period, i.e. three weeks until November 15. Smith asked for an immediate answer and he got it. No. The owner of CorrectHealth, Dr. Carlo Musso wrote that Smith was “lying” about certain issues regarding how the company had handled negotiations. Musso also wrote he was “unable and unwilling” to extend a relationship with Chatham County, indicating his company’s reputation has been disparaged. In short, Musso said the company is out of the jail by the original October 27 deadline.

That brings us back to the original question: what happens after Friday? We asked Chatham County officials along with Sheriff John Wilcher for a comment. We have not heard back but it seems clear this story is not over. The Chatham County Detention Center has about 1,800 inmates. Several months ago, Wilcher told reporters that about 300 of those are on medications for mental health issues.