GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested Tuesday to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Brunswick.

The Glynn County Police made the request after an officer shot a suspect during a traffic stop on US Highway 17.

Patrol Officer David Sepanski initiated the traffic stop just before 4:00 p.m. The suspect, identified as Kenneth Brandon Williams, 34, turned into the Exxon gas station, jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the woods behind the station.

Officer Sepanski pursued the suspect on foot and deployed his taser upon making contact with Williams.

According to the GBI, Williams displayed a handgun prompting the officer to fire at him multiple times.

Williams is at UF Shands hospital in Jacksonville where he is listed in good condition.

He has been arrested on three felony charges: aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation and will turn it over to the Brunswick Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review upon completion.