Fisher-Price recalls thousands of infant motion seats due to fire hazard

This recall involves Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. They have received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.