DA Fighting to Keep Violent Criminals Behind Bars

Convicted criminals sentenced to life behind bars.

Then why is the parole board letting them out? The bigger question is.. why are local prosecutors not given the information they are asking for to fight the release?

He beat another man to death with a wooden board, all over a pool game. James Beggett went to prison, supposedly for life, but could be free this year.

The question that Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap wants answered is why?

“We want to know how you are doing while you are there. I think that’s a logical question. You are being considered for parole, while you are in prison how have you done?” explains Chatham County DA Meg Heap.

James Beggett has done a lot since being sentenced to a life sentence for Murder in 1983.

“5 times he has committed felonies drugs while he is in there, he has assaulted inmates,” details Heap.

And that was only until 2016.

Despite that record, the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole planned to release him last January. That is until Beggett escaped from prison on the same January day he was supposed to be paroled.

He was recaptured and that parole revoked.

One year after his escape, this convicted murderer is up for parole again.

“if you are not doing well in prison, then why are you being released?” said a frustrated Heap. “Bottom line. If you are committing felonies while in prison its kind of ludicrous,”

It may sound ludicrous to the DA, but its the Board’s policy..

The Board of Pardons and Parole will only release records to DA’s offices from 2009 on, and only a summary of those crimes, not the full report of crimes.

The Board decisions on who to parole or not, the Board calls a “state secret”.

The Chatham County District Attorney’s office has five pending cases in court about that issue. It wants all prison disciplinary records made available, and open to government officials who make the request.

That was an open policy for almost 30 years according to Greg McConnell from the DA’s office, but that changed in 2015 when Chatham County DA’s started fighting and publicizing high profile parole decisions.

“If these violent offenders are committing felonies while in prison why aren’t you letting District Attorneys know and 2 why are you letting them out?” said an exasperated Heap.

Heap says there are examples of what can happen when a violent criminal is set free. Criminals like Fabian Wright.

Wright was convicted of Murder in Chatham County in 1983 and sentenced to Life in prison. While in prison, Wright was then convicted of forcibly sodomizing another inmate in 1990.

He was also accused of the aggravated assault of a fellow prisoner in 2007.

Despite these cases, the Board of Pardons and parole let him out anyway in 2015.

Less than a year after Wright was released, he was arrested again. This time for allegedly stalking, punching and kidnapping a local college student. Wright is behind bars again. That case is still pending.

“Why he was ever considered for parole, I can’t fathom.” said Heap.

“I just want to know what they are doing when they are there. If they say its manpower, ill send somebody there. if they say it costs a lot of money, then we will pay for it.”

Since 2015, Chatham County DA’s say there have been about 500 parole notices that have come across their desk. They have fought less than 10 percent of those parole requests, and only for the most violent offenders.

This fight for more open records for potentially parolees is now in front of one Chatham County judge, and four more hearings are already scheduled.

If the DA’s office wins the right to get the information they are asking for, it could change policy for prosecutors throughout Georgia.