Comedy for a Cause: Collin’s Barefoot Comedy Club fundraiser for Coastal Habitat for Humanity

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga.

Having a place to call home is something that can easily get taken for granted, but the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity believes that income level shouldn’t be the reason some are excluded from the opportunity for homeownership.

Providing equal opportunity is a team effort and requires help from everyone in the community.

Collin Moultin, Comedian, and Randi Hempel, the Fundraising and Marketing Manager for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity realize that—in fact, it’s what brought them together.

On Sunday, October 29th, Moultin will be hosting Collin’s Barefoot Comedy Club Fundraiser at the Tybee Post Theater to help raise money for Coastal Habitat for Humanity. (Scroll below for the full details)

Press ‘Play’ to learn why Moultin says helping Habitat for Humanity fund raise is special to him.

In the interview, Hempel also shares the reason building a Habitat Home benefits more than just the recipients, but the community it’s built in as well.

