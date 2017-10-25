City council to vote on new police precinct, substations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah City Council may take action tomorrow to put another nail in the coffin of the metro merger.

The council is expected to approve lease agreements for a new police precinct and two substations.

Council approved $1 million in September to pay for new precincts. At this time, dozens of city officers are working in three precincts owned by Chatham County.

Council will vote on three lease agreements, the first for a stand-alone precinct on Victory Drive near the Truman Parkway. Chief Joseph Lumpkin wants this eastside location to deal with increased crime in the area.

One substation would be located in a shopping center off of Interstate 95 and Georgia 204. This will be tied to the Southside precinct to allow for the seven-minute response time the city has committed to.

The other substation would be on Armstead Road near the airport to allow service to annexed land there and in the highlands area.

According to Michelle Gavin, City of Savannah Information Administrator, the council will vote to approve and start a lease agreement on these three facilities. The lease would not begin until 2018 but would allow time for renovations and IT enhancements on the locations.

The new police department must be operational by February 1, 2018.