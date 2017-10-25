Beaufort council to hold public work sessions for potential referendum items, plastic bag ban

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Council will hold three public work sessions to obtain public comment and input regarding a referendum to impose a one percent transportation sales and use tax; a referendum to either retain the Council-Administrator Form of Government or change to the Council-Manager Form of Government; and an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags for retail checkout.

The sessions will be held:

October 25 at 5:30 p.m., Large Meeting Room, St. Helena Island Branch Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road, St. Helena Island

November 1 at 6:30 p.m., Cafeteria, Whale Branch Early College High School, 169 Detour Road, Seabrook

November 8 at 5:30 p.m., Bluffton Magistrate Court, 2nd Floor, Courtroom A, 4819 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton

Residents do not need to register in advance for the meeting. For more information, go to www.bcgov.net and view the full calendar of upcoming events or contact the Clerk to Council: By phone at: 843-255-2180; By mail at: Clerk to Council, Beaufort County, PO Drawer 1228, Beaufort, SC 29901