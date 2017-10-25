America’s Got Talent Auditions coming to Savannah in November!

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Many of you watch America’s Got Talent every week here on NBC and soon you’ll have the chance to audition!

AGT is coming to the Coastal Empire to find it’s next superstar on Sunday, November 19th, at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center.

But ahead of the big day, we had a very special, surprise guest at the table on Wednesday—12th Season, semifinalist, Ms. Yoli Mayor!

Click ‘play’ to hear about Mayor’s experience on the show, her tour, and what you can expect when you come out to audition in three weeks!