A Closer Look: Victims of violence speak out after their 15-year-old son was murdered

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — The father of George Akins Jr, sat down with News 3 to share the legacy his son left behind at an early age.

“I am grateful for the 15 years that god has blessed me with this child,” George Akins Sr., said as he cleared his throat to keep from trembling.

Saturday night around 9:40 p.m. his wife received a call that their son had been shot. She told him they had to leave immediately.

“My heart-sinked from the thought of he’s hurting and I’m trying to get there to the best of my capability but he’s hurting now and I’m not there,” says Akins, in sorrow.

His son was dropped off at one of the movie theaters behind Savannah Mall around 6 p.m. His curfew wasn’t until 10:30. Akins told his parents he would make it home for curfew and get a ride.

Akins lived just minutes away from the movie theater on the Southside.

According to detectives, Akins went outside after hearing his friends arguing in a parking lot. “Two minutes later he caught a bullet that wasn’t his,” Akins said.

His father says, “That is his character to help. That is his persona to be there for his friends.”

And that was he was trying to do. Not knowing if would cause him to lose his life at just 15 years old.

“It’s very sad and tragic that they resolve to a different aspect of violence. And I would say that I pray my son life would end it,” says Akins.

This new violence is something his father says he isn’t accustomed to himself as a native of Savannah.

“It shows a reality that it doesn’t matter where you stay, it doesn’t matter you go. It just matters how you orchestrate the time and what’s going on,” says Akins.

But Akins, a 37-year-old father of four and a husband now lives his life in fear for his family.

“My biggest fear is not being able to get to their rescue. My biggest fear is not being able to help them, in their time of need,” says Akins.

His plan is to do everything he can to keep not only his children safe- but others as well.

His message to other parents is “Understand that life is short and we never know so I would encourage them and challenge them on that aspect but I also want to ask them to continue to be on them as tough as it may be as much as they don’t understand where you’re coming from but stay on them, stay active in their lives and not take time for granted.”