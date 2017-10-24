Violence lies between the streets on the Southside of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– After reaching the 30th homicide over the weekend, folks in Savannah are concerned. The shooting happened on the Southside, a place where many generally feel safe. But, now it seems like crime is beginning to spread like a virus.

15-year-old George Akins Jr., was gunned down this weekend.

Akins is now a statistic, a number, and it’s not the number 23 he wore on his back for Windsor Forest football team.

“It’s horrific. You have a 15 year old who will not see tomorrow and not see next year and not see college. And his family is mourning. Then you have a 16- year-old who is the person responsible- who has the same going forward. Opportunities are totally lost,” says Gerry Long, WSAV Crime Expert and retired Major for Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD).

George Akins Jr. was the eighth adolescent to be killed this year, according to SCMPD. That includes a shooting late 2016 that wasn’t ruled a homicide until 2017.

But they say shootings like this, aren’t specific to one area; though many are shocked about violence on the Southside.

Since 2015, the Southside has seen an increase in crime, they haven’t seen in more than 10 years.

In 2015, there were seven homicides, in 2016 there were six, and now 2017 has three including Akins.

According to Long, “I don’t think anyone should be shocked we can live in this insular bubble that this happens somewhere else and not in my neighborhood or not in this neighborhood because it’s a good neighborhood. People are very mobile.”

Long says there is no trend. Guns travel and so do people.

According to SCMPD, overall violent crime in Savannah is down 7 percent. But, that doesn’t change the lives lost.

Long says the solution is as simple as the age-old adage- “it takes a village.”

“Opportunities for a personality to grow, for ethics, morals, and ideas about what’s right and wrong. And opportunities to address those. Those are things that need to be focused on whether that is through the schools, churches or community organizations,” says Long.

Advocates throughout the community — including men and women who knew Akins well — will begin mentoring programs for young men as early as this weekend.

News 3 has also learned tonight — the suspect arrested in this case — is 16-year-old Jeffery Burton.

Burton will be tried as an adult.