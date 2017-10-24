Video: Protester throws Russian flags at Trump inside Capitol

By Published:
Protester throws Russian flags at Trump inside capitol (via NBC News)

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – A protester, apparently posing as a journalist, was able to get within feet of President Trump as he walked through the Capitol today.

The man threw Russian flags and yelled repeatedly, “Trump is treason” as the president walked by with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The two were headed to a lunch with GOP senators to discuss the tax code overhaul.

Trump didn’t appear to be in immediate danger, but allowing the protester so close to the president in an area reserved for credentialed journalists appeared to be a security breach.

The White House and the Secret Service didn’t immediately respond to questions about the incident.

The protester identified himself as part of a group called Americans Take Action, which has a website claiming to be a “network of populists.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s