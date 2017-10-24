Video: Protester throws Russian flags at Trump inside Capitol

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – A protester, apparently posing as a journalist, was able to get within feet of President Trump as he walked through the Capitol today.

The man threw Russian flags and yelled repeatedly, “Trump is treason” as the president walked by with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The two were headed to a lunch with GOP senators to discuss the tax code overhaul.

Trump didn’t appear to be in immediate danger, but allowing the protester so close to the president in an area reserved for credentialed journalists appeared to be a security breach.

The White House and the Secret Service didn’t immediately respond to questions about the incident.

The protester identified himself as part of a group called Americans Take Action, which has a website claiming to be a “network of populists.”