Video: Man bites off fingertip of sheriff’s deputy during domestic violence call

(KGW) A man bit off the fingertip of an Oregon sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic violence call early Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched about 2:50 a.m. to an apartment complex in Aloha, Oregon on a report of a pregnant woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, police said.

When they arrived, several people in the apartment started to scuffle with deputies. As deputies tried to detain the suspect, 24-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Reyes, he began fighting them and bit two of them. One lost the tip of an index finger and was taken to the hospital.

“Obviously it’s a serious injury and it’s a reminder of the dangerous things deputies face every day going into any situation especially domestics that can sometimes be inherently very dangerous,” said Deputy Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

