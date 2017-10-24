Video: Forensic artist hopes sketch of dead boy found on beach will lead to arrest

Related Coverage Police seek help to identify dead boy found on Texas beach

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK)–Investigators in Texas are asking for the public’s help to identify a child found dead on the beach over the weekend.

A composite sketch was released on Sunday.

Lois Gibson, a forensic artist who drew the sketch said, “In my personal opinion, it’s a murdered baby.”

In her 35 years as a forensic artist, Lois Gibson has drawn thousands of composites.

“You have to tell yourself it’s perfect because the work is too hard to beat yourself up. For a second I let myself picture him suffering.”

The sketch of this little boy, she says among those which touched her deepest.

“…Because it’s painful. I’m a first responder and I put up with being hurt, but in my case it’s emotional pain, in order to help the innocent victim get justice.”

Galveston police showed her pictures of the little boy, who was found dead on a Galveston Beach Friday.

They don’t know who he is, what happened to him or how he got there.

“I want to have the beauty of justice for the little boy.”

It’s Gibson’s job to bring to life the lifeless, to create an image from a body sometimes significantly decomposed in the hope that someone might identify them.

She’s helped identify a handful of other children including “Baby Grace,” later identified as Riley Sawyers who had been beaten and tortured.

Her mother and step-father eventually sent to prison for life.

Gibson hopes for a similar result here for whoever had a hand in the death of this little boy.

The first step toward that, though, she knows, is figuring out his name.

“I use that to push myself to do the best work.”

Police said the boy’s description doesn’t match any missing person cases.

There’s still no word yet on a cause of death.

If you recognize the boy or know anything that can help investigators, you can contact Galveston Police at 409-765-3776 or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS.