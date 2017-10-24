Video: Fallen NC soldier’s family receives $25K from Trump

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) — The grieving family of a soldier killed overseas has received a personal check from President Trump for $25,000.

The Washington Post recently reported that the president promised them the money after their son was killed in June, but never followed through.

The family is speaking out about their gratitude and how they plan to use the money to honor the memory of their son.

When Fedex arrived on the Baldrige’s porch in Zebulon, N.C. , Jessie Baldridge had an idea who it was from.

“I noticed the address said the Trump organization.”

“A very nice letter from the White House. … It says Dear Christopher.”

Christopher is Corporal Dillon Baldridge’s father. He didn’t want to go on camera.

But it was back in June, weeks after Dillon was killed in a Taliban attack while deployed in Afghanistan, Christopher got a call from President Trump; a condolence call — and something else–a promise to send Christopher and Jessie $25,000.

Four months later, it arrived.

The letter reads: “I hope this will make things a bit easier. But nothing will ever replace your son, Dillon. He was an American hero.” Along with a check made out to for $25,000.”

The Baldridge’s made national headlines, last week after a Washington Post article detailed the president’s promise, and that check had never arrived.

But Dillon’s family insisted they weren’t angry at all– never expecting the money would come.

“It’s been hard. There’s been a lot of negativity and that’s really unfortunate. Because the whole goal in this pursuit is kindness.”

She’s talking about the family’s goal of using the president’s money to start a foundation in Dillon’s name–a non-profit aimed at simply, helping people, first in North Carolina, then the country.

“We are going to be doing a fundraiser for a local pre-school right here in town.”

With a gold star in the window, and on his step-mother’s lapel, Corporal Baldridge is a constant presence here.

The president’s check will go to ensure his legacy of service lives on too.

“Dillon would be proud of this. I mean who can say they started their foundation from a loan from the President of the United States?”

The family says they view the check as a loan – their plan is to pay President Trump back as soon as the foundation can afford to.