UPDATE: Police ID suspect arrested in Abercorn Street homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have released the identity of a 16-year-old arrested for the shooting death of another teenager.

Police say Jeffery Burton was arrested Monday night for allegedly shooting George Akins, 15, who succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, October 21.

Detectives identified Burton as a suspect in Akins’ death. Last night he was arrested and charged with murder.

According to SCMPD, additional charges are forthcoming and Burton will be tried as an adult.