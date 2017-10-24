Two Men and a Truck share DIY Halloween ‘Boxtume’ ideas you can make now!

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Halloween is next week!

But if you’re still unsure about what you–or your kids–should be this year, you’ll definitely want to check out this interview.

Rick Jorgensen, the General Manager of the Two Men and a Truck moving company, stopped by the studio with some fun, do-it-yourself, costume ideas! (And two very special models to show off some of the costumes, Christian and Brandon.)

The costumes, or ‘boxtumes’ as we like to call them, do of course require cardboard boxes—but the other tools that Jorgensen says he used are everyday items you likely already have around your house.

Click ‘Play’ to find out how Jorgensen came up with the creative ideas, how long the costumes take to make and if they’re easy to maneuver in.

For more costume ideas, click here to visit their website.