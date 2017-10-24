Trump travels to Capital Hill to start negotiations on tax code

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — It’s money Americans count on for retirement. Now President Trump says the rules for 401k plans won’t change under his watch. The president tweeted in part quote: “This has always been a great and popular middle-class tax break that works, and it stays!”

The president is firing back over reports that Congress wants to cut the amount of tax free money Americans can save for retirement. The government would then use the new revenue to help pay for tax cuts. But Len Burman, an economist with the non-partisan Urban Institute, says the math doesn’t add up.

“It would not improve retirement security, it would be bad for our budget over the long term.”

While the president is ruling out changes to 401k’s, the tax reform bill is still being written.

On Tuesday, President Trump travels to Capitol Hill to meet with Republicans and try to jump start negotiations. Democrats are already standing up against the framework of the tax plan.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says cutting deductions hurt too many people.

In a tweet the senator calls the plan a “gut punch to the middle class.”

“The problem is that coming up with money to pay for tax rate cuts or other things, means you gotta take on politically popular tax breaks”

But experts admit convincing Congress to remove common and popular tax breaks will be an uphill battle.