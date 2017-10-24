Teen battling cancer gets special graduation

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) – A Georgia teen battling cancer checked a very special item off of her bucket list – graduating high school.

Friends and teachers from Worth County High School held a one-of-a-kind graduation ceremony for Ebony Clark, who has been fighting cancer since she was 14-years-old.

Living long enough to get her high school diploma was a lifelong dream for Ebony.

On her mission to graduate, some of her friends stepped up to give her her assignments – something she says she couldn’t have done without.

“I appreciate it because some people don’t have friends and when you’re going through something, you will always need somebody,” says Ebony.

She says the next thing she wants to check off of her bucket list is traveling to Hawaii, or any place outside of Georgia.