St. Joseph’s/Candler breast cancer awareness seminar

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WASV)– Breast cancer continues to affect the lives of those we know and love.

By the end of this year more than 255,000 newly diagnosed breast cancer cases are expected
according to the National Cancer Institute.


Concentrating on awareness — experts from the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion held a seminar tonight to engage with patients and the community about issues related to breast cancer.
The event offered a better understanding of the full picture.
“There’s a lot of confusion in the general public about when do I get a mammogram, how often do I get a mammogram, what is genetic testing, do I need genetic testing, again about nutrition. What’s important about nutrition? Is fatty food associated with breast cancer/? Is soy associated with breast cancer?”
Participants also received valuable advice about how to talk to their doctor and what important questions to ask.

 

