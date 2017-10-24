South Effingham High cheers for one of their own in World Series

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Effingham High School Mustangs are cheering for one of their own during Game 1 of the 2017 World Series.

Josh Reddick graduated as a Mustang in 2005, but now he plays right field for the Astros. Tonight his team will take on the Dodgers.

Reddick was drafted in 2006 by the Red Sox and was traded to the Astros this season.

While he may be in the big leagues, friends and coaches say he has never forgotten where his success started.

He takes pride, more pride in this community and this school as being a Mustang than any major league player that I know,” says Ron Womack, Assistant Principal at South Effingham High School. “And then now seeing him run out onto the field as an American League Champion and playing in the World Series — it’s going to be special.”

The Astros lost the World Series in 2005 to the White Sox, but South Effingham is certainly hoping #22 and his teammates go all the way this time.