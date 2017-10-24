South Carolina trooper in critical condition after crash

NBC News Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) – A South Carolina trooper is in critical condition after his patrol vehicle was hit Tuesday morning in Greenville County.

The crash took place around 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 385.

Trooper Daniel K. Rebman was sitting in his patrol car when he was hit by a pickup truck from behind.

He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition. No one else was hurt in the crash.

It is still unclear what caused the crash. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation, which may take several days.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours during the investigation, but re-opened in time for the morning commute.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s