South Carolina trooper in critical condition after crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) – A South Carolina trooper is in critical condition after his patrol vehicle was hit Tuesday morning in Greenville County.

The crash took place around 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 385.

Trooper Daniel K. Rebman was sitting in his patrol car when he was hit by a pickup truck from behind.

He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition. No one else was hurt in the crash.

It is still unclear what caused the crash. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation, which may take several days.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours during the investigation, but re-opened in time for the morning commute.